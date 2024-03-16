L&T Tech Services bags Rs 800 cr cybersecurity programme in Maha

MUMBAI: L&T Technology Services (L&TTS) on Friday said it has secured a $100 million (around Rs 800 crore) project from the Maharashtra government to establish a cybersecurity and digital threat analytics centre.

The engineering services arm of infra major L&T has teamed up with KPMG Assurance and Consulting Services LLP as a forensics partner to provide advanced cyber security solutions for the state, enhancing public safety against cyber threats, a statement said.

“It’s an opportunity to leverage our experience in setting up over 25 command centres and recognising the growing criticality of cybersecurity and the need to invest in advanced digital safeguard platforms and tools for the benefit of the larger society,” L&TTS CEO-MD Amit Chadha said.