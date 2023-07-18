Begin typing your search...

L&T secures new orders in water treatment segment

L&T Construction, an arm of the company, has been awarded large contracts for its water & effluent treatment business. The company did not disclose the order value.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|17 July 2023 7:00 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-07-17 19:01:14.0  )
L&T secures new orders in water treatment segment
X

 Larsen and Toubro (L&T) (Photo: ANI)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

NEW DELHI: Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Monday said it has bagged “large orders” in the water & effluent treatment segment in the domestic market.

The work order has been received from the State Water & Sanitation Mission, UP, to construct a water supply scheme for the Hanumanganj multi-group of villages in the districts of Ballia and Firozabad, L&T said in a statement.

L&T Construction, an arm of the company, has been awarded large contracts for its water & effluent treatment business. The company did not disclose the order value.

As per the company’s project classification, large orders are in the range of Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore. Homegrown L&T is a $23-billion company engaged in Engineering, procurement, and construction projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services and operated in over 50 countries worldwide.

BusinessLarsen and Toubro (L&T)large orderseffluent treatment segmentBallia and Firozabad
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X