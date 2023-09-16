L&T Realty’s phase-1 of first residential project in city sold out

CHENNAI: L&T Realty has announced a complete sell-out of the Phase-1 of Avinya Enclave, its first residential project in Manapakkam, Chennai. Spread over seven acres, the first phase consists of 500 apartments, a mix of 2, 3 and 4-BHK homes.

Price of apartments start from Rs 90 lakh. The project was launched on September 9, 2023.

Based on the concept of live, work and play, Avinya Enclave has been conceived as the residential component of the upcoming L&T Innovation Campus – a 40-acre mixed development project – which is going to be the workplace for over 50,000 professionals.

Shrikant Joshi, CEO-MD, L&T Realty, said: “Proximity to the proposed Manapakkam Metro station and being surrounded by retail and commercial hubs adds to the many benefits that this project has.”