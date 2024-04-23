L&T manufactures hydrotreating reactor for refinery in Mexico

MUMBAI: Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said it has manufactured a hydrotreating reactor for the Antonio Dovali Jaime Refinery at Salina Cruz, in Mexico.

The reactor has been dispatched for Mexico from the company's A M Naik Heavy Engineering Complex at Hazira in Gujarat.

"Equipped with critical Cr-Mo-V metallurgy, the hydrotreating reactor is based on a technology developed by France-headquartered Axens. It has been manufactured at the Hazira Complex in a record 15 months," it said in a statement.

The reactor uses hydrotreating process, which is a catalytic conversion in petroleum refining, among others, for removing impurities such as nitrogen and sulphur compounds from hydrocarbon streams.

Larsen & Toubro is a USD 23 billion Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement, and construction projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide.