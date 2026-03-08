L&T loses Rs 45,629 crore in market value this week

Overall, eight of the top-10 most valued firms together lost Rs 2,81,581.53 crore in market valuation during the week.

The losses came in line with a weak trend in the stock market, where the benchmark BSE Sensex dropped 2,368.29 points, or 2.91 per cent.

According to Ajit Mishra, Senior Vice President of Research at Religare Broking Ltd, markets ended the holiday-shortened week with steep losses due to rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia and a sharp jump in crude oil prices, which hurt investor sentiment.