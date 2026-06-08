LPG price hike inevitable due to global crisis: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

"No transshipment is happening, and LPG is available from a very limited number of sources," the Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and New and Renewable Energy, said.

Aimed at ensuring that no hardship is caused to LPG and petrol/diesel consumers, the Government of India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to enhance procurement resources, the minister said.

He added that procurement is happening from countries that are quite far from India.

"Transportation costs are high, the base cost is also high, and insurance costs have increased due to 40–45 days of transshipment. So we are also equally worried about the common man, but at the same time, the price hike is inevitable," he added.