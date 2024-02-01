Lotte Wellfood to invest Rs 200 cr in new facility

CHENNAI: Lotte Wellfood, formerly Lotte Confectionery, on Wednesday announced its strategic growth plans for India with a new line in Haryana to produce its globally popular confectionery product, Lotte Pepero.

This marks Lotte Wellfood’s first exclusive line set up outside of Korea for Lotte Pepero. To be operational by mid-2025, the new facility will be strategically located alongside their existing factory in Haryana, which is dedicated to the production of Lotte Choco Pie. With a committed investment of over Rs 200 crore, this line will accelerate the milestone of Lotte Pepero reaching to Indian consumers.

Lee Chang-yeop, CEO, Lotte Wellfood, said, “We plan to actively expand our investments in the Indian market.”