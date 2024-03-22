Lotte India expands choco pie range in India

CHENNAI: Lotte India on Thursday announced its plans to further strengthen its flagship Lotte Choco Pie range in the Indian market with the launch of Lotte Choco Pie Real Orange variant. This new flavour under Lotte Choco Pie has been launched to offer a new touch to Lotte’s hit confectionery snack range.

With the launch of this new variant the Lotte’s Choco Pie portfolio now comprises 3 intriguing flavours - Lotte Choco Pie Original, Lotte Choco Pie Choco Burst and Lotte Choco Pie Real Orange.

The new variant is being manufactured at its production facility located in Rohtak, Haryana. Milan Wahi, MD, Lotte India said “We’ve proactively expanded our manufacturing capacity at our facilities, ensuring we meet the increasing demand while maintaining our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.”