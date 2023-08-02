Logistics biggie TVS ILP gets $100 mn from NIIF IFL

CHENNAI: TVS Industrial & Logistics Parks Pvt Ltd (TVS ILP), a leading logistics infra and warehousing firm and part of the TVS Mobility Group, has strengthened its partnership with NIIF Infrastructure Finance (NIIF IFL), bringing the total amount of facilities obtained to nearly $100 million. Both institutions are known for their ESG (environmental, social, governance) focuses and their commitment to sustainable development.

TVS ILP aims to accelerate its growth trajectory, with plans to double its portfolio to 20 million sq ft in the coming years with an investment of approximately $400 million, as per a release.