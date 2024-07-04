LNW’s 700-seater new office inaugurated in Chennai

CHENNAI: LNW India Solutions Private Limited (LNW), a global gaming technology player and subsidiary of Light & Wonder, Inc, has inaugurated its newest office space in Chennai.



LNW currently has three corporate offices in India and over 1,900 employees, and it continues to grow.

Spanning two floors, the 700-plus new office is located at Ramanujan Intellion Park.

Ritu Bhati, VP, People Capability, Communications & CSR – India, LNW, said, “Chennai is a vibrant city with a thriving technology sector and a wealth of skilled professionals. It not only enables us to tap into a great talent pool but also to deliver even greater value to our customers through enhanced innovation.”