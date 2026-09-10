Liquor sales in Gujarat's GIFT City surge in 2nd year, state earns over Rs 87 lakh in 2 years

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, who holds the Home portfolio, said the state government earned Rs 87.39 in revenue from liquor sales during the two-year period from August 1, 2024 till July 31, 2026.

He was responding to a question about the sale of liquor in GIFT City raised by Congress MLA Imran Khedawala during the Question Hour on the second day of state assembly's monsoon session.

According to the written reply, 3,716.28 litres of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) was sold in the designated Wine and Dine Facility Area of the GIFT City between August 1, 2024 and July 31, 2025.

The quantity jumped sharply to 56,638.19 litres between August 1, 2025 and July 31, 2026, taking the total for the two years to 60,354.47 litre. As per the data, the sale of liquor surged sharply more than 15-fold in volume in 2025-26 as compared to the previous year.

The government earned Rs 87.39 lakh in revenue from the sales during the period, the written reply said.