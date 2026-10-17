Beyond Salary: What Should Shape Your Term Insurance Cover?

Why salary alone cannot determine the right cover

Income is an important starting point, but it does not reveal the full picture of a family's financial needs. Two people earning the same salary may require very different levels of life cover, depending on their responsibilities.

For instance, a salaried professional with no dependents and limited liabilities has different obligations from someone whose spouse, children and parents rely on their earnings. The latter may need to account for several years of household expenses, education costs, outstanding loans and other financial commitments.

A practical way to estimate the required cover is to consider the family's future expenses and liabilities, subtract the financial assets available to meet those needs, and assess how much protection would bridge the gap.

The calculation should also account for inflation. An amount that appears sufficient today may not stretch as far when school fees, household costs and other expenses increase over the years.