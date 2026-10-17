Beyond Salary: What Should Shape Your Term Insurance Cover?

A salary hike, a new home, or the arrival of a child can change how a family plans its finances. Yet one question often gets pushed aside: if the person earning the income were no longer around, how would the family manage its expenses, loans, and plans? This is where term insurance becomes an important part of financial planning.
Understanding what term insurance is is a useful starting point. It is a life insurance policy that provides financial protection for a specified period. If the policyholder passes away during the policy term, the insurer pays the agreed benefit to the nominee, subject to the policy's terms and conditions. The purpose is to help dependants manage financially when the income they rely on is lost. Before you buy term insurance, it is important to understand how the policy fits your family's financial.
However, choosing a policy should involve more than simply searching for the highest cover at the lowest premium. Comparing the best term insurance plan in India requires looking at individual circumstances, existing financial commitments, the policy duration, and the insurer's terms. A plan that suits a young professional living independently may not be adequate for someone supporting parents, paying a home loan and raising children.
Income is an important starting point, but it does not reveal the full picture of a family's financial needs. Two people earning the same salary may require very different levels of life cover, depending on their responsibilities.
For instance, a salaried professional with no dependents and limited liabilities has different obligations from someone whose spouse, children and parents rely on their earnings. The latter may need to account for several years of household expenses, education costs, outstanding loans and other financial commitments.
A practical way to estimate the required cover is to consider the family's future expenses and liabilities, subtract the financial assets available to meet those needs, and assess how much protection would bridge the gap.
The calculation should also account for inflation. An amount that appears sufficient today may not stretch as far when school fees, household costs and other expenses increase over the years.
Term insurance is not a decision that should be based on a single moment in life. Financial responsibilities can change considerably with age and circumstances.
Buying a house: A home loan can remain a substantial financial obligation for years. If the borrower dies before the loan is repaid, the family may have to manage the outstanding EMIs alongside regular expenses. Existing savings and other assets should be considered when deciding how much additional cover is necessary.
Getting married or having children: A spouse or child may become financially dependent on the policyholder. Future education expenses, daily living costs and other long-term needs should be factored into the coverage decision.
Supporting ageing parents: People who contribute to their parents' household expenses may need to account for this responsibility while estimating the amount of protection required.
Starting a business: Entrepreneurs may have business loans, personal guarantees or household expenses that depend on their earnings. These commitments need careful assessment before deciding on life cover.
These milestones can provide a useful reason to review financial protection. An existing policy should not automatically be replaced whenever circumstances change.
The length of the policy is as important as the amount of coverage. A policy that expires while significant financial responsibilities remain may leave a family without the protection originally intended.
Consider someone who expects to repay a home loan over the next 20 years and fund a child's education over a similar period. The policy duration should reflect these obligations rather than being selected arbitrarily.
At the same time, buying cover for an unnecessarily long period may increase the overall premium. The objective is to align the policy term with the years during which dependants are likely to need financial support.
Buyers should also understand how the payout works. A lump-sum benefit can provide immediate funds to manage expenses and liabilities, and other plans may offer instalment-based or combined payout options. The appropriate choice depends on how the family is likely to use the money and its ability to manage a large sum.
A low premium can be attractive, but price should not be the only consideration when comparing policies. The policy document contains important details that can affect the protection available to the nominee.
Before making a decision, buyers should examine:
Coverage and exclusions: Understand the circumstances covered by the policy and the applicable exclusions and conditions.
Premium payment terms: Check the payment frequency, duration, and consequences of missing a premium.
Additional benefits: Evaluate optional riders carefully and determine whether their extra cost is justified by the protection they provide.
Insurer's claim performance: Review relevant claim settlement information and understand the limitations of headline figures. A settlement ratio alone does not establish how every individual claim will be handled.
Disclosure requirements: Provide accurate information about health, smoking habits, occupation, income, and other details requested in the application. Incomplete or incorrect disclosures can create complications during claim assessment.
Buyers should read the policy's terms. Where anything is unclear, seeking clarification before purchasing can prevent misunderstandings later.
An insurance policy purchased early in a career may no longer reflect a person's financial position several years later. Income may rise, a loan may be repaid, children may become financially independent, or new dependants may enter the picture.
Reviewing coverage periodically helps determine whether the existing protection remains appropriate. However, increasing or replacing cover should involve a comparison of the benefits, costs, eligibility requirements, and terms of the available options.
It is equally important to keep nominee details updated and ensure that family members know where the policy documents and premium records are stored. A policy can provide meaningful financial support only when the family can identify it and initiate the claim process when required.
Ultimately, term insurance is not about predicting every uncertainty in life. It is about making a practical financial arrangement for the people who may depend on one's income. By considering future obligations, selecting an appropriate policy duration, and understanding the terms beyond the premium, buyers can make a more informed decision about protecting their family's financial future.