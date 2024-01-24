Begin typing your search...

LIC’s Jeevan Dhara II launched

Among the features of the latest product is the guaranteed annuity from inception with 11 annuity options are available to prospective policyholders.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|24 Jan 2024 2:15 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-01-24 02:15:27.0  )
LIC’s Jeevan Dhara II launched
X

LIC’s Jeevan Dhara II Scheme laumch event

MUMBAI: Chairperson,Siddhartha Mohanty, Life Insurance Corporation of India launched a new plan, LIC’s Jeevan Dhara II, which is available for sale from 22.01.2024.

LIC’s Jeevan Dhara-II is an individual, savings, deferred annuity Plan. The minimum age at entry is 20 years (last birthday) for Annuitant/ Primary/ Secondary Annuitant and maximum age at entry is 80,70,65 years minus deferment period depending upon the annuity option chosen .

Among the features of the latest product is the guaranteed annuity from inception with 11 annuity options are available to prospective policyholders. A higher annuity rate is applicable at higher ages and life cover is available during deferment period, as per a release.

A notable feature includes the flexibility it offers to a policyholder who can choose from: regular premium and single premium. It can be single life annuity and joint life annuity. The plan is a non-linked and non-participating one, it said.

Benefits are payable under an in-force policy on survival/death of the annuitant(s) under applicable annuity options selected.

BusinessLICLife InsuranceLife Insurance Corporation of IndiaJeevan Dhara IIDeferred Annuity Plan
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X