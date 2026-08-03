LICMF set to launch specialised investment fund in Oct; eyes Rs 500 crore corpus

"We are awaiting Sebi's approval," Ravi Kumar Jha, MD-CEO, LICMF, told reporters here, noting that such a fund would lead to the introduction of Rs 10 lakh as the minimum ticket size, targeted at high networth individuals (HNIs).

The SIF would offer taxation benefits too.



For now, Portfolio Management Services (PMS) with threshold of Rs 50 lakh and Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) with Rs 1 crore limit are the routes available to the HNIs and super HNIs to park their funds, unlike the SIF scheme that enables a much lesser ticket size.