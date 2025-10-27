LIC stock surges 24.5 pc as insurer posts steady profit growth

MUMBAI: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) shares have shown strong momentum in recent weeks, gaining nearly 24.5 per cent from their 52-week low of Rs 715.35 to trade at Rs 890.60, according to data from BSE analytics on Monday.

The sharp rebound highlights renewed investor confidence in the country’s largest life insurer, supported by consistent earnings growth and strategic business expansion.

Over the past few months, LIC’s stock performance has reflected its underlying stability.

While the stock showed marginal movement over shorter periods -- down 0.35 per cent in a week and 0.97 per cent in two weeks -- it recorded a 12.25 per cent gain over six months and nearly 49 per cent rise over three years, signalling long-term strength.

The uptrend comes on the back of solid quarterly results. In August, LIC reported a 3.91 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit for the April–June quarter of FY26, reaching Rs 10,957 crore compared to Rs 10,544 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Its net premium income also grew by 4.7 per cent to Rs 1,19,618.41 crore -- reflecting steady demand across both individual and group segments.

“During the first quarter of this financial year, our overall market share by First Year Premium Income was 63.51 per cent and we maintained our leadership in both Individual and Group Business,” LIC CEO and MD R. Doraiswamy had said earlier.

The insurer’s non-participating (non-par) business continued to show strong growth, with the share of non-par APE in the individual segment rising to 30.34 per cent from 23.94 per cent a year ago.

The value of new business (VNB) -- a key measure of profitability -- jumped 20.75 per cent to Rs 1,944 crore, while the VNB margin improved by 150 basis points to 15.4 per cent.

LIC also declared a final dividend of Rs 12 per share in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.