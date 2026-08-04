LIC shares tumble 8 pc as government to sell 6.5 pc stake via Rs 31,000 crore OFS

The PSU stock fell as much as 7.92 per cent to Rs 390.70 on the BSE, hitting an intraday low as of 10:40 am. At the last count, the stock was trading at Rs 397.80, down more than 6 per cent.

The selling pressure came after the government announced an OFS comprising a base offer of 2.5 per cent of LIC's paid-up equity share capital, along with a greenshoe option to sell an additional 4 per cent stake.

The government could raise up to Rs 31,000 crore through the sale of up to 6.5 per cent of LIC's equity if the greenshoe option is fully exercised.