LIC shares jump nearly 10 per cent

NEW DELHI: Shares of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Friday rallied nearly 10 per cent, defying a muted trend in the broader market. The stock jumped 9.69 per cent to settle at Rs 677.65 on the BSE.

During the day, it zoomed 10.35 per cent to Rs 681.80. At the NSE, it climbed 9.71 per cent to settle at Rs 677.70.

LIC’s market valuation jumped Rs 37,855.12 crore to reach Rs 4,28,613.47 crore. In traded volume terms, 16.53 lakh shares of the company were traded at the BSE, and over 1.89 cr shares changed hands on NSE during the day.