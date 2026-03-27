Leverage Careers, TNSDC collaboration to scale up skilling

CHENNAI: Leverage Careers, Leverage Edu’s dedicated platform connecting skilled talent to verified global opportunities, has signed an MoU with the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) as a training partner under the state’s flagship Vetri Nichyam scheme.
The collaboration marks a significant step in its mission to create structured, compliant, and outcome-led pathways for skilled Indian professionals to access global employment, starting with one of India’s most in-demand professional segments: nursing.
Under the partnership, Leverage Careers will provide training and international placement support to eligible nursing candidates from Tamil Nadu.
TNSDC will facilitate the programme by providing the training centre and infrastructure in Vellore, where the initiative is being launched as the first district.
The programme is structured to train a minimum of 120 nursing candidates annually, with plans to scale progressively to additional districts across the state based on outcomes from the initial phase.
Akshay Chaturvedi, Founder & CEO, Leverage Edu & Leverage Careers said “Tamil Nadu’s nursing professionals deserve structured access to the best global opportunities, and that’s what we’re committed to building here. Vellore is the starting point, but the ambition is statewide, and beyond.”
The partnership comes at a moment of acute global demand for skilled healthcare professionals. The World Health Organization projects a shortfall of over 10 million healthcare workers by 2030, with countries across Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific actively seeking qualified nursing talent. As one of the world’s largest exporters of nursing talent, with over 640,000 Indian nurses currently working abroad, India is uniquely positioned to bridge this gap further, provided the right infrastructure for global readiness, compliance, and placement support is in place.
Tamil Nadu, in particular, has long been one of India’s leading states for nursing education, with a strong base of trained professionals and a demonstrated history of healthcare talent contributing to global health systems.
The Vetri Nichyam scheme, designed to strengthen employment outcomes for skill development candidates, provides the structural backbone for this collaboration. Leverage Careers layers on top of that with its global employer network, AI-driven candidate training, visa support, and end-to-end relocation assistance.