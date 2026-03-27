Leverage Careers, TNSDC collaboration to scale up skilling

The collaboration marks a significant step in its mission to create structured, compliant, and outcome-led pathways for skilled Indian professionals to access global employment, starting with one of India’s most in-demand professional segments: nursing.

Under the partnership, Leverage Careers will provide training and international placement support to eligible nursing candidates from Tamil Nadu.

TNSDC will facilitate the programme by providing the training centre and infrastructure in Vellore, where the initiative is being launched as the first district.