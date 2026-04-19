Lenskart apologises after online backlash, releases new style guide welcoming religious symbols

In a statement on X, the company said it is making its guidelines public and transparent to address the concerns of its customers and community.

The new policy "explicitly and unambiguously" welcomes all symbols of faith carried by team members, including the bindi, tilak, sindoor, kalawa, mangalsutra, kada, hijab, and turban.

"If any version of our workplace communication caused hurt or made any of our team members feel that their faith was unwelcome here, we are deeply sorry. That is not who Lenskart is, and it is not who we will ever be," the company said.