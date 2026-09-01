Legend Saravana plans Chennai’s biggest store

The project, with the property valued at around Rs 1,500 crore at Rs 10,000 per sq ft, will be the fourth outlet of the Rs 2,500-crore Legend group.

The mega store is expected to bring jewellery, furniture, home décor, appliances and electronics under one roof, extending the group’s large-format, value-led retail model.

The land parcel, acquired years ago at a much cheaper price, has appreciated sharply, as Radial Road has emerged as a major commercial corridor.