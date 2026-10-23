Legal trouble as Meta to cough up $25 bn for deceiving users on privacy

In August, Meta reached a landmark settlement with 47 states, the District of Columbia and US territories, agreeing to pay up to $17.1 billion in penalties and make major changes to its products over claims that it endangered children with addictive social media platforms. As part of that settlement, Meta agreed to pay $459 million to settle similar privacy claims regarding Cambridge Analytica, meaning other states are unlikely to pursue the charges that New Mexico did.

New Mexico will apply the $25 billion awarded Wednesday toward a public education fund, according to the state.

“For too long, powerful technology companies have operated as though their size and influence put them beyond the reach of the law,” Raúl Torrez, the attorney general of New Mexico, said in a statement. “Today’s result makes clear that no corporation is too powerful to be held accountable.”

Meta said it would appeal the decision.

“At its core, this lawsuit seeks to impose a tax on speech to enforce new rules for what people can say online,” CJ Mahoney, Meta’s chief legal officer, said in a statement. “We are confident we will prevail on appeal.”

Some legal experts said the penalty could be the largest for any corporation from a jury verdict.

“It is a shockingly big number that jumps off the page,” said Darrell West, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, a think tank in Washington. “In the absence of congressional action, juries are stepping up to the plate.”