Sensex, Nifty rebounds over 1 pc after two days of losses; IT shares lead rally amid easing crude prices

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 879.09 points, or 1.23 per cent, to settle at 72,472.33. During the day, it surged 1,075.96 points, or 1.50 per cent, to 72,669.20.

The 50-share NSE Nifty rallied 288.65 points, or 1.30 per cent, to end at 22,520.45.

From the 30 Sensex firms, ITC climbed 4.78 per cent, followed by Tata Consultancy Services which jumped 4.23 per cent.

Tata Consultancy Services reported a 15 per cent jump in net profit for the July-September quarter to Rs 13,884 crore and pointed to continued growth momentum going forward.