Laxmi Brand announces Diwali giveaway winner, awards New Jersey family a brand-new Lexus RX 350

"This giveaway represents more than a prize; it reflects our commitment to bringing families together through the traditions and flavors that connect them to their roots. It closely aligns with our vision of bringing culture alive through the celebration of authentic ethnic food, flavour, and family,” said Neil Soni, CEO of HOS Global Foods. “For over 50 years, Laxmi Brand has played a meaningful role in uniting families with authentic products that deliver the comfort and familiarity of home, even when far from it. This milestone underscores our continued dedication as a trusted community partner to the South Asian diaspora,” added Amrapali Soni, COO of HOS Global Foods

Laxmi, the flagship brand of HOS Global Foods, has grown into a trusted, culturally authentic staple for diaspora families living away from home across the U.S. and worldwide.



Renowned for its wide reach and steady supply of great tasting ethnic foods, Laxmi, from HOS Global Foods is synonymous with delivering products that stand for quality, purity and everyday value to South Asian Consumers. The brand offers a wide range of authentic South Asian foods in the ambient and frozen categories. Today, Laxmi strives to cater to the ever-evolving needs of its consumer base by matching changing food habits with newly launched value-added product ranges.