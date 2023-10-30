LatentView posts Q2 consolidated PAT at Rs 34 cr

CHENNAI: Global digital analytics and consulting and solutions firm, LatentView Analytics Ltd has reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 34 crore for the July-September quarter, the company said.

The city-based company formerly known as Latent View Analytics had reported a consolidated profit after tax at Rs 37.2 crore during the corresponding period of last year.

For the half year ending September 30, 2023 the consolidated profit after tax was at Rs 66.8 crore as against Rs 68.7 crore registered during the same period of last year.

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 172.6 crore as compared to Rs 141.2 crore registered during the same period of last year.