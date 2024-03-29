LatentView picks 70% stake in Decision Point

CHENNAI: LatentView Analytics, on Thursday, announced the Board approval for acquisition of 70 per cent of outstanding equity capital in Decision Point for a total consideration of $39.1 mn.

The remaining equity is to be acquired by the global digital analytics consulting and solutions firm,over the next two years with a pay-out based on agreed valuation principles.

Established in 2012, Decision Point is a leader in AI-led business transformation and revenue growth management solutions with 300 employees worldwide. The acquisition will bolster LatentView’s existing expertise in data engineering, data science, data visualisation, as well as consulting and advisory services for analytics and GenAI readiness. LatentView will make investments to accelerate the expansion of Decision Point solutions in the focus markets of N America and Europe. Rajan Sethuraman, CEO, LatentView Analytics, said “this deal will bring 300-plus highly skilled employees into LatentView’s CPG practice and help us expand into the Latin America market.” Rajan Venkatesan, CFO, LatentView Analytics, said “This acquisition will be fully funded from our existing cash reserves. We expect the transaction to be EBIDTA accretive, driving enduring and strategic benefits for our clients.”

Ravi Shankar, founder-CEO, Decision Point, said “Decision Point will continue to be led by the existing management team and will be supported by LatentView’s strong GTM presence in North America and Europe. Lincoln International and H&B Partners served as the exclusive financial and legal advisors to LatentView Analytics. Equirus Capital served as the financial advisors to Decision Point.