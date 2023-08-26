KVB inaugurates 10 new branches in south

CHENNAI: Karur Vysya Bank on Friday inaugurated ten new branches – six in Tamil Nadu, two in Andhra Pradesh, one in Telangana and one in Karnataka. With this, the total branch network of the bank is increased to 822. B. Ramesh Babu, MD-CEO said “the bank has been opening new branches in order to expand its touch points.

During the current financial year we have inaugurated 23 branches (including the ones opened now).” Karur Vysya Bank has over 2,230 ATMs and cash recyclers.

The bank has built its financials around three pillars – growth, profitability and asset quality. Its total business was Rs 1,47,671 crore as on 30.06.2023 with a deposit base of Rs 80,715 cr and advances at Rs 66,956 cr.