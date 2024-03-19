Kumar Venkatasubramanian is new CEO at P&G India

NEW DELHI: Leading FMCG maker P&G India on Monday announced the appointment of Kumar Venkatasubramanian as CEO, with effect from May 1, 2024. The current CEO, L V Vaidyanathan will leave the company to pursue personal interests after 28 years of service, a statement from P&G India said.

Kumar is currently leading the P&G business in Australia and New Zealand as CEO. Before the Australia role, Kumar was leading sales team in P&G India until 2020, it added. Kumar, an alumnus of IIM Calcutta started his journey with P&G in 2000 in sales team in India, straight from the campus.