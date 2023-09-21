Kuku FM raises $25 mn co-led by Fundamentum Partnership, IFC

NEW DELHI: Audio content platform Kuku FM on Wednesday said it has raised $25 million in a Series C funding round, co-led by The Fundamentum Partnership and International Finance Corporation, with participation from Vertex Ventures.

The latest round marks Fundamentum’s second investment in the platform. Kuku FM said it will use the funds to further strengthen the content ecosystem, increase the depth of content across Indian languages for Bharat 2.0 audience and focus on technology.

“In our journey towards building a business model focused on Bharat 2.0 segment and creating a sustainable business model with a clear path to profitability, Fundamentum team’s insights and support have been invaluable,” said Lal Chand Bisu, co-founder-CEO, Kuku FM.