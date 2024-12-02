KTM 250 DUKE gets specials year end price, now available at Rs 2.25 Lakh

CHENNAI: KTM announced an exciting year end offer for the 250cc motorcycle, the KTM 250 DUKE.

Starting from today (Dec 2) it will be available at Rs 2.25 L (ex-showroom).

The KTM 250 DUKE will feature ride modes – Street & Track; new LED headlamp setup; and an all-new 5-inch color TFT display equipped with navigation and Bluetooth connectivity.

The 2024 KTM 250 DUKE sports a bold new look, thanks to an all-new LED headlamp with integrated pilot lights. This not only enhances its aggressive streetfighter style but also improves visibility in low-light conditions.

The new 5-inch TFT display, borrowed from the KTM 390 DUKE, takes rider connectivity to the next level. With Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation, riders can stay connected and informed on every ride.

It now comes standard with a bi-directional Quickshifter+. This cutting-edge technology allows for seamless gear shifts, both up and down, without the need to clutch.