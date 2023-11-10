K’taka, Tehri Hydro ink 15K cr power pact

BENGALURU: Karnataka Power Corporation Limited and Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Limited (THDC) on Thursday signed a MoU to take up accelerated development of various power projects worth Rs 15,000 crore.

It will include hydro, solar (floating and ground mounting) and pumped storage projects.

Karnataka Energy Minister KJ George said the MoU encompasses the development of a 100 MW floating solar PV plant at the Kadra Dam reservoir, the establishment of 170 MW of Ground mounted, rooftop Solar PV plant in the premises of KPCL plants and the establishment of 1500 MW of pumped storage plant at Varahi.

“Signing this MOU is a major step. The government of Karnataka, through its two undertakings, Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) and Karnataka Renewable Energy Development (KRED), have entered into an MOU with Tehri Hydro Development Corporation (THDC), a Central Govt Generating company, which has experience working in renewable space and Hydro and Pump Hydro space to take up several power generation projects in the state of Karnataka,” Gaurav Gupta, additional chief secretary to the Ministry of Energy, Karnataka.