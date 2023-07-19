Kovai’s RFPIO rebrands itself as Responsive

COIMBATORE: RFPIO, a strategic response management software firm, has rebranded itself as Responsive. It now has nearly 2,000 customers including 20 per cent of the Fortune 100, and over 300,000 users.

These companies are using Responsive’s industry-leading SaaS platform to handle a broad set of response use cases ranging from RFPs, RFIs and RFQs to security questionnaires, due diligence questionnaires, ad hoc requests for information and more.

Founders Ganesh Shankar, AJ Sunder and Sankar Lagudu established the company in 2015 after collaborating on RFPs at their previous company.

Given their experiences, the founders knew there had to be a better way to respond to RFPs - leading them to focus on building a platform with the capabilities necessary to enable organisations to put their best foot forward with RFP responses.