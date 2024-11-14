Kovai.co to acquire Floik of Bengaluru

CHENNAI: Coimbatore-based, Kovai.co, an enterprise software and B2B SaaS company providing revenue growth solution, announced on Wednesday the acquisition of Floik, a Bengaluru-based B2C SaaS company. This move aims to strengthen the capabilities of Kovai.co’s AI-powered knowledge management software, Document360. Floik, an Elevation Capital-backed platform developed over two years, enables companies to create interactive product demos and guides.

Floik has gained significant traction in the SaaS industry, serving over 8,000 users globally. “Integrating Floik’s capabilities into Document360 aligns perfectly with our vision of creating a robust knowledge management solution that goes beyond traditional documentation,” said Saravana Kumar, CEO of Kovai.co. “We also anticipate a 35 per cent year-over-year revenue increase in our knowledge management category.”