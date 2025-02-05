Kovai.co rewards staff with Rs 14.5 cr bonus

CHENNAI: One of Coimbatore’s fastest-growing SaaS companies, Kovai.co, founded by Saravana Kumar, announced a distribution of $1.62 million (Rs 14.5 crore) as bonuses to around 140 of its employees.

Called the 'Together We Grow' bonus, all employees who joined the company on or before 31st December 2022, will receive 50 per cent of their gross annual salary as a bonus upon completing three years of service.

The first batch of beneficiaries, around 80, will receive their bonuses as part of their salary payouts on January 31.

Kovai.co, based in the UK and India, announced the bonus to all existing and new employees in 2022, to share the company’s profits with its workforce. “I have always believed employees who contribute to the company’s success and profits must be rewarded. It has also been my dream to come up with ways to share and distribute wealth,” said CEO-founder Saravana Kumar.

Saravana Kumar shared that when they were considering ways to reward employees or give them a share of the profits, they initially explored alternatives. “We considered employee stock ownership plans or shares. But that is ‘paper money’ that is not realised unless the company raises external capital or decides to list its shares”, he added.

The company chose to provide the reward in cash, allowing employees to use it as they see fit. “People can use it to close a loan, put a down payment on a house, or invest in anything they want or really need,” he said.

Kovai.co is a B2B multi-product enterprise SaaS company with three products in its portfolio—BizTalk360, Document360, and Turbo360. Their products are used by over 2,500 customers worldwide. The bootstrapped company crossed $16 million ARR in 2023. The over 260 people strong company has offices in London, UK, Chennai, and Coimbatore.

The company recently acquired the Bengaluru-based company Floik.