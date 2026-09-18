Kothari Industrial forays into FMCG

CHENNAI: Kothari Industrial Corporation Limited (KICL), the flagship company of the DC Kothari group, on Thursday announced its entry into the FMCG sector through the launch of its first-ever and fresh beverage portfolio ‘Chusip’ Coco Twist.
The 100% natural tender coconut water, with no sugar or preservatives, is available in 200 ml priced Rs 50/ and a 1-litre pack is to be introduced soon.
Also, the company plans to introduce a wide choice of flavours in the coming days.
Jinnah Rafiq Ahamed, executive director, KICL, said, “Our research finding shows; there is a trend emerging in India of consumers moving towards healthy, natural and authentic choices.
This launch marks KICL’s foray into the FMCG sector and is the first step towards building a portfolio that is rooted in nature, health and trust”.
KICL aims to build a Rs 2,500 crore beverage business by 2035. In the first phase, CHUSIP™ will focus on strengthening its presence in south India and plans to appoint 100 distributors/ trade partners across Tamil Nadu, Keralam and Karnataka.