Kothari Industrial forays into FMCG

The 100% natural tender coconut water, with no sugar or preservatives, is available in 200 ml priced Rs 50/ and a 1-litre pack is to be introduced soon.

Also, the company plans to introduce a wide choice of flavours in the coming days.

Jinnah Rafiq Ahamed, executive director, KICL, said, “Our research finding shows; there is a trend emerging in India of consumers moving towards healthy, natural and authentic choices.