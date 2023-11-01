Kotak Iconic Fund mobilises Rs 1,000 crore

MUMBAI: Kotak Alternate Asset Managers Limited (KAAML) on Tuesday announced its Kotak Iconic Fund has raised Rs 1,000 crore successfully. The open-ended fund has been conceptualised as an equity multi-advisor portfolio solution.

The fund has maintained a flexible approach by adopting diversified active and passive strategies across market capitalisation and tactical allocations.

Lakshmi Iyer, CEO, Investments and Strategy, KAAML, said, “The journey to Rs 1,000 crore in AUM has been marked by unwavering dedication, resilience, and the trust of investors who have chosen Kotak Iconic as their preferred investment vehicle in the Indian equities space.

Kotak Iconic Fund helps bring efficiency and operational ease to investor’s equity journey. The fund’s team of seasoned professionals consistently identifies investment strategies that align with the fund’s investment objective.”