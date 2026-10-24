Kobelco targets 8-10% growth on infrastructure demand; launches 3 excavator variants

Moses Eddy, director, KCEI, said investments in roads, highways, irrigation and other development projects were driving demand. Maharashtra and Gujarat remain key markets, while rising investments in the Northeast and tunnelling projects in the Himalayan region are also creating opportunities.

Against this backdrop, the Indian subsidiary of Japan-based Kobelco Construction Machinery Co unveiled three excavator variants on Friday — SK210, SK215LC and SK230XDLC — in the 19.1-24 tonne category, targeting the evolving needs of India’s infrastructure sector.

Manufactured at its Sri City facility in Andhra Pradesh, the new models reinforce the company’s localisation strategy. The plant has an annual production capacity of around 3,500 units and has manufactured over 20,000 machines for domestic and international markets across 16 countries.