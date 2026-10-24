Kobelco targets 8-10% growth on infrastructure demand; launches 3 excavator variants

CHENNAI: Kobelco Construction Equipment India (KCEI), which has invested Rs 900 crore in its domestic operations, is targeting 8-10% year-on-year growth on the back of rising infrastructure investments and demand for excavators. The company has a turnover of Rs 2,000 crore.
Moses Eddy, director, KCEI, said investments in roads, highways, irrigation and other development projects were driving demand. Maharashtra and Gujarat remain key markets, while rising investments in the Northeast and tunnelling projects in the Himalayan region are also creating opportunities.
Against this backdrop, the Indian subsidiary of Japan-based Kobelco Construction Machinery Co unveiled three excavator variants on Friday — SK210, SK215LC and SK230XDLC — in the 19.1-24 tonne category, targeting the evolving needs of India’s infrastructure sector.
Manufactured at its Sri City facility in Andhra Pradesh, the new models reinforce the company’s localisation strategy. The plant has an annual production capacity of around 3,500 units and has manufactured over 20,000 machines for domestic and international markets across 16 countries.
Localisation has reached around 70%, with only hydraulic and mechatronics components being imported, Eddy said. He also pointed to an “all-time high” level of interest from Japan.
Exports account for 30% of KCEI’s turnover, with the company targeting overseas sales of 800 machines to meet rising demand. It contributes around 9-11% of Kobelco’s global turnover.
Jun Hayama, managing director, KCEI, said India remained a cornerstone of Kobelco’s strategic growth vision in Asia.
“Celebrating two decades of our presence in the nation, including manufacturing and engineering, the launch of these three 20-tonne excavator variants underscores our unwavering dedication to Indian infrastructure development,” he said.