KKR, NVP-backed Infinx Healthcare to establish CoE in Madurai

CHENNAI: Infinx, a provider of AI-powered solutions for patient access and revenue cycle management (RCM), has opened its newest delivery centre in Madurai.

This facility will support the company’s mission of optimising revenue cycle processes for US-based healthcare providers, helping them focus on patient care while ensuring financial sustainability.

This strategic investment in Madurai aligns with Infinx’s global expansion goals and marks the company’s eighth center in India, complementing existing operations in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. The centre will leverage advanced AI and automation technologies to streamline revenue cycle operations for its customers, further solidifying Infinx’s position as an industry leader.

Infinx is one of the first ITES organisations to setup a center of this kind in Madurai.

The new centre will create around 700 job opportunities over the next five years, providing high-quality employment in healthcare RCM to local talent.

Sudeep Tandon, MD, Infinx, said “Our decision to establish this centre in Madurai reflects the city’s strong talent pool, supported by a robust educational infrastructure and proactive government support. This centre represents our commitment to building future-ready capabilities that not only optimise healthcare operations but also empower communities with high-quality employment opportunities and skills for tomorrow.”

The company is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace, with a target of achieving 35 per cent diversity within two years at the Madurai centre.