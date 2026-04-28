Kiwi pact sealed, Goyal set to clinch deals with EU, US

Goyal and visiting New Zealand’s Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay here inked a free trade agreement, which is expected to come into force by the end of this year.

“With this (India-New Zealand) FTA, it is the seventh free trade agreement that I am signing in the last three and a half years. Two more to go very soon in the next few months with the European Union (EU) and the United States of America (USA),” he told reporters here.