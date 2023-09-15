Kites Senior Care debuts in Chennai with 45-bed facility

CHENNAI: Kites Senior Care, a geriatric care services provider founded by Rajagopal G, Dr AS Arvind, and Dr Reema Nadig, announced its entry into Chennai with a new 45-bed facility in the heart of the city.

Spread over 15,000 sq ft, it is equipped to provide specialised geriatric care services including post-surgery and post-hospitalisation rehab care, and palliative care.

The geriatric care services market in India is about $20 billion and is growing at a CAGR of 7%. About 11% of India’s population is above the age of 60. Report by UNFPA states that 16% of India’s population will be above 60 in a decade from now, making elderly care an essential service that the country needs to take care of its ageing population.

Rajagopal G, founder-CEO, Kites Senior Care said, “With the inauguration of Ahavaa Kites Senior Care Centre in Chennai, we’re marking yet another pivotal step in our commitment to serving India’s elderly with the care and dignity they rightfully deserve.”

Reji Abraham, MD, Aban Group said, “We are delighted to further our vision to be offering qualitative senior care by collaborating with Kites Senior Care who have pioneered the ‘out of hospital’ care services. We have setup the facility that aims to provide post operative and post hospitalisation rehab and palliative care to elderly at optimal costs.”

Kites Senior Care recently announced the closure of Pre Series A funding of $2 million from Dr Ranjan Pai’s Manipal Education & Medical Group family office.

Established in 2016 by senior doctors and healthcare professionals, it has established itself as a front-runner in the emerging field of geriatric care and is trusted by over 5,300 families. The new facility will be their fifth facility in India; after Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The brand has ambitious plans to expand its footprints in south beyond these three cities.