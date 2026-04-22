Kimsuka Narsimhan is new ID at HCLTech

CHENNAI: HCLTech, a leading global technology company, today announced the appointment of Kimsuka Narsimhan as an Independent Director (ID) wef April 20, 2026.
A Chartered and Cost Accountant by qualification, Kimsuka brings with her over 35 years of extensive experience in the consumer goods industry. She has held senior leadership roles across Finance, Risk Management, Strategy, and Business Transformation with leading global organizations.
Her career highlights include serving as CFO – APAC at Kimberly-Clark, CFO – India Region at PepsiCo and holding global and India leadership roles at Unilever.