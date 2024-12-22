Kia to launch compact SUV 'Syros' in India next year

SEOUL: Kia, South Korea's second-biggest carmaker by sales, said on Sunday it will launch the compact SUV “Syros" in India next year to boost sales.

Kia, the maker of K5 sedans and Sorento SUVs, unveiled the new model for the first time in India on Sunday. The Syros SUV will be released in two trims, one with a 1.0-liter gasoline turbocharged engine and the other with a 1.5-litre diesel engine, the company said in a press release.

Starting with sales in India, Kia plans to introduce the compact car in the Asia-Pacific region, Latin America and the Middle East, it said, reports Yonhap news agency.

The new model is equipped with safety features such as the front collision avoidance, lane-keeping assistance, surround view monitor and driver awareness warning systems. The company didn't provide the vehicle's price.

Meanwhile, Kia India has announced up to 2 per cent price hike across its entire lineup, effective from January 1, “primarily due to rising commodity prices and escalating supply chain-related costs”.

“At Kia, we are committed to delivering exceptional, technologically advanced vehicles of the highest quality to our valued customers. However, due to the persistent rise in commodity prices, unfavourable exchange rates, and increased input costs, a necessary price adjustment has become unavoidable,” said Hardeep Singh Brar, senior vice president, sales and marketing, Kia India.

Despite these challenges, Kia is absorbing a significant portion of the cost increase, minimizing the financial impact on our customers, so they can continue enjoying their favourite Kia vehicles without major dent on their pockets, he added.

Kia has sold 1.6 million units in India and overseas markets combined to date. Its best-selling innovation, Seltos, has surpassed 670,000-unit sales, followed by Sonet with over 480,000 units, Carens with 214,400 units and Carnival with over 15,000 units.