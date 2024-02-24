Kia recalls 4,358 units of Seltos to replace e-oil pump controller

NEW DELHI: Kia India on Friday said it is voluntarily recalling 4,358 units of a petrol variant of its mid-sized sports utility vehicle Seltos to replace the electronic oil (e-oil) pump controller.

The company is recalling Smartstream G1.5 Petrol Seltos with IVT transmission, manufactured between February 28 and July 13, 2023, the South Korean automaker said in a statement. The recall has been prompted by a potential error in the electronic oil pump controller, which may impact the performance of the electronic oil pump in the specified transmission variant, it added.

The company said it has informed the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) about the voluntary recall initiative.

Since the safety of car owners is a top priority, the company is proactively replacing the electronic oil pump controller in the affected units for a seamless ownership experience, the statement said.

The automaker will directly reach out to the owners of the vehicles concerned to update them about the voluntary recall.

Kia sells models, including Seltos, Sonet and Carens, in the Indian market.