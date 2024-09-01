Kia India sales up 17 pc to 22,523 units in Aug

MUMBAI: Kia India on Sunday said its total wholesales increased 17 per cent year-on-year to 22,523 units in August.

The automaker had dispatched 19,219 units to dealers in August 2023.

"This success is a testament to the company's strategic optimisation of the products, making our vehicles most compelling and value-for-money," Kia India Senior Vice President and National Head of Sales & Marketing Hardeep Singh Brar said in a statement.

The automaker is committed to offering vehicles that resonate well with customers' evolving needs, preferences and aspirations, he added.

Kia said it sold 10,073 units of Sonet; 6,536 units of Seltos; 5,881 units of Carens and 33 units of EV6 electric car last month.