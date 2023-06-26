Begin typing your search...

Kia India recalls over 30k units of Carens for software update

The automaker is recalling a total of 30,297 units of the model manufactured between September 2022 and February 2023.

ByPTIPTI|26 Jun 2023 1:00 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-06-26 13:00:35.0  )
Representative image

NEW DELHI: Kia India on Monday said it is recalling over 30,000 units of its model Carens for a software update.

The company conducts regular checks and rigorous testing of components, governed by brand's global standard, Kia India said in a statement.

The company has initiated the recall campaign for vehicle inspection and, if required, a free-of-cost software update is also provided, it added.

''The recall campaign has been initiated to inspect any potential error in the cluster booting process that may cause the cluster to go blank,'' the automaker stated.

During this campaign, the company will take utmost care to minimise inconvenience to customers, it added.

The company will directly reach out to the owners of the concerned vehicles to update them about this voluntary recall campaign, it noted.

The customers of the affected vehicles would be required to contact their respective company authorised dealers to schedule an appointment, it said.

KIAKIA IndiaCarensKIA Carensautomotive industryautomaker
PTI

    Most Read

