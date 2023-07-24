Kia eyes 10% sales boost as supply of chips improve

NEW DELHI: Automaker Kia India expects its sales to grow by 8-10 per cent this year as compared with 2022 on the back of improved chip supplies and introduction of the updated Seltos in the market, according to a senior company official.

The South Korean carmaker, which sells models like Carens, Sonet and Seltos in the Indian market, sold a total of 340,000 units in the domestic and export markets last year.

“So last year our domestic sales were about 254,000 units while exports stood at around 80,000 units. So we did about 334,000 units overall. So this year we are looking at about 8-10 per cent growth,” Kia India National Head (Sales and Marketing) Hardeep S Brar said.

He noted the company has outpaced the overall passenger industry growth in the H1 of the year and expects to do the same in the second half as well. “For the first six months industry has grown at 10 per cent. We have grown at 12 per cent. So like every other year we have outpaced the industry,” Brar said.