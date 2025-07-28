Kia achieves record H1 2025 sales in India, driven by new Syros SUV

SEOUL: South Korea's second-largest carmaker, Kia, recorded its highest-ever sales in India during the first half of 2025, boosted by the successful launch of its new SUV Syros, as reported by the Korea Herald.

According to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Kia sold 142,139 units between January and June, exceeding its previous H1 record of 136,108 units set in 2023 by 4.4 per cent.

This marks a strong recovery from the sales dip experienced in 2024 and moves the company nearly halfway toward its 2025 full-year goal of 300,000 units in India, now the world's third-largest automotive market Kia's market share in India climbed to 6.4 per cent, up 0.6 percentage points from the previous year, ranking the automaker sixth in the country's private passenger vehicle segment.

The launch of the Syros, a compact SUV, played a key role in the sales rebound. The Syros sold 24,371 units in H1 2025, following strong performances from Kia's other bestsellers such as Sonet SUV (45,277 units), Seltos SUV (36,883 units) and Carens MPV (34,056 units). With the help of Syros, Kia posted a 9.5% year-on-year sales increase in India during Q2 2025.

In July, Kia expanded its line up further by launching the Carens Clavis, an all-electric model, amid growing EV competition from both domestic players and global entrants like Tesla.

To support its growth, Kia has been scaling up local production and deepening collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) to drive product development tailored for Indian consumers.

All Kia models sold in India, with the exception of imported EV6 and EV9 SUVs, are manufactured at its plant in Andhra Pradesh.

Since starting operations in 2019, the facility produced 1,482,490 vehicles by the end of Q1 2025, having passed the 1-million-unit mark in 2023.