KG Builders launches commercial project

CHENNAI: KG Builders, a real estate developer with over four decades of presence in Tamil Nadu, has announced the launch of KG One Global, a premium LEED gold-certified commercial office development in Adambakkam near Guindy, Chennai.
With an estimated Gross Development Value of Rs 220 crore, KG One Global offers over 1.45 lakh sqft of designed office space, catering to modern business requirements.
“Commercial real estate demand is increasingly being shaped by connectivity, sustainability, and operational efficiency,” said Haresh Kishor, MD, KG