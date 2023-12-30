Begin typing your search...

Key infra sectors growth surge at 7.8% in November

Coal and refinery products output recorded double-digit growth.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|29 Dec 2023 7:45 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-29 19:45:55.0  )
Key infra sectors growth surge at 7.8% in November
X

Representative Image

NEW DELHI: The output of eight key infrastructure sectors increased by 7.8 per cent in November 2023 against a 5.7 per cent expansion in the year-ago period, according to the official data released on Friday.

All sectors except crude oil and cement recorded healthy production growth in the month under review.

The core sector (coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity) growth in October was 12 per cent.

Coal and refinery products output recorded double-digit growth.

The output growth of eight sectors was 8.6 per cent in April-November 2023-24 against 8.1 per cent in the year-ago period.

Businesseight key infrastructure sectorsofficial datadouble-digit growthproduction growth
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X