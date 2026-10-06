Key Factors That Influence Your Term Insurance Premium

What is a Term Insurance Premium?

The premium of a term insurance policy is the amount paid to keep the policy active. This amount can be paid monthly, quarterly, half-yearly and annually, depending on the chosen payment option. The chosen policy period, in turn, provides life cover under the policy.

The insurer decides this premium amount based on several factors and the coverage selected. On-time premium payments are essential to maintain the policy and ensure continued coverage as per the applicable terms and conditions.