Key Factors That Influence Your Term Insurance Premium

CHENNAI: Term insurance premiums are impacted by several factors that insurers consider when assessing a policy. However, these factors vary depending on the individual too. Knowing the factors that affect premiums makes policy comparison easier and supports better financial planning. While tools like a health insurance rate calculator serve a different purpose, it also also helps in estimating health insurance costs.
For term insurance, checking the premium amount with coverage and considering the policy features helps make a suitable choice. Read on to know more.
The premium of a term insurance policy is the amount paid to keep the policy active. This amount can be paid monthly, quarterly, half-yearly and annually, depending on the chosen payment option. The chosen policy period, in turn, provides life cover under the policy.
The insurer decides this premium amount based on several factors and the coverage selected. On-time premium payments are essential to maintain the policy and ensure continued coverage as per the applicable terms and conditions.
Listed below are the factors affecting your term insurance premiums:
Age
Age plays an important role in calculating term insurance premiums. Based on the age at which the policy is purchased, the premium amounts might vary. Generally, insurers offer lower premiums to younger applicants after assessing risk. On the other hand senior citizens might have to pay higher premiums.
Health and Medical History
The applicant's current health status and medical history may affect the premium. Insurers
consider existing conditions, previous treatment and medical tests when determining term
insurance premiums.
Coverage Amount
Premium is affected by the coverage amount or sum insured. Choosing a higher coverage
provides greater financial protection. This thereby also results in higher insurance premiums.
Lifestyle Habits
Smoking and drinking alcohol are important factors that affect the premium calculation.
These can impact the insurer’s assessment of health-related risks.
Term Duration
The chosen health insurance policy term also impacts the premium. A longer period means coverage for an extended time and could affect the premium cost, as determined by the insurer's pricing criteria.
Family Health History
The underwriting process may consider the family health history. Insurers have access to certain medical information, which makes it easier to assess potential health risks when determining premiums.
Location and Residency
The insure's overall risk assessment can include location and residency details. The premium depends on the underwriting guidelines of the insurer and the information included in the application.
Choose Suitable Term Insurance for Financial Protection with IndusInd General Insurance
IndusInd General Insurance provides tailored insurance solutions based on individuals'
insurance requirements. It also offers handy policy-related services on digital platforms.
Before choosing a term insurance policy, compare available policy coverage, premium,
policy term, and conditions. A well comparison of these details help support a well informed
financial decision. Go through the various insurance options from IndusInd General Insurance
and select coverage that aligns with long term financial goals.