KCP delivers IADT-CM structure to HSFC, ISRO

CHENNAI: KCP Heavy Engineering unit recently handed over its Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT)- Crew Module Structure to the Director of HSFC, ISRO.

The company, which is over 70-years-old and is based out of Tiruvottiyur, supplies equipment for the core engineering sector, which includes cement, sugar, mineral, power, steel, oil and gas industries as well as defence, space and nuclear establishments.

Being associated with ISRO for the past thirty years, it has supplied flight hardware for rocket vehicles. This includes motor cases, nozzle divergent and inter-stage structures.